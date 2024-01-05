City of Kamloops says street sweepers still working to keep roads, bike lanes clean

Photo: City of Kamloops

Street sweepers are still hard at work to keep roads and bike lanes clean, according to the City of Kamloops.

In a social media post Thursday, the city advised residents the equipment is still running through Kamloops neighbourhoods.

The City of Kamloops said keeping street sweepers operational helps mitigate dust, ensures road markings are visible as long as possible and helps keep debris out of catch basins.

Sweeping also allows bike lanes to stay open and be safely used, and improves roadway accessibility.