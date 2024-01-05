'Coquihalla protocol' implemented due to coming storm

Photo: @YRBNicola / X

Plows are gearing up for a busy night on the Coquihalla Highway.

Road contractor YRB Nicola announced Friday afternoon it is implementing Coquihalla protocol due to a forecast of up to 20 cm of snow overnight. The protocol aims to keep traffic flowing on the highway during winter storms.

“Please be cautious of snow removal equipment and crews working when travelling this evening,” said YRB.

Environment Canada has not issued a snowfall warning at this point, but the agency’s travellers forecast says two to four centimetres could fall tonight, on top of five earlier in the day.

The snow level is pegged at 800 metres. For context, the Coquihalla summit is 1,230 metres.

Another five to 10 cm will arrive on Saturday, when the snow level falls to valley bottom.

Snowfall warnings remain in place for Highway 3 in the West Kootenays and in the Columbia Valley, where up to 20 centimetres could fall.

On the Okanagan Connector, flurries are expected Friday and overnight. About 5 cm should fall on Saturday.

The Hope-to-Princeton Highway is expecting 5 cm of snow overnight which will taper off Saturday.