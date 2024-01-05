224026
TNRD budgets for Monte Creek Fire Hall, Pritchard projects in 2024

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is budgeting for a number of capital projects in 2024, including a fire hall in Monte Creek, as well as a water treatment plant and wastewater treatment plant in Pritchard.

In a news release, the TNRD said its 2024-2028 Capital Plan — which outlines capital projects in this year’s budget, as well as projections for the next five years — was approved during a Dec. 14 board meeting.

The regional district said this year, there are a number of significant capital projects in the budget, including $1.55 million allocated for the Monte Creek Fire Hall.

More than $2 million has been budgeted for a wastewater treatment plant in Pritchard. The regional district is budgeting $6.15 million for a water treatment plant for the same community.

Other projects include a 911 upgrade for regional district fire departments ($1.5 million), improvements to the Lower Nicola Eco-Depot ($960,000), a pumper truck for the Monte Creek Fire Hall ($700,000), and upgrades to the Clearwater Library ($350,000).

The regional district has also budgeted $250,000 for a wildland truck which will benefit Blackpool Fire Rescue, and $290,000 for improvements to Smith Pioneer Park, which is located just west of Merritt.

The TNRD said the 2024 Capital Plan includes spending of about $11.7 million — about $1.1 million lower than 2023’s capital budget. The regional district noted a capital budget can fluctuate more significantly than its operational budget depending on specific projects.

The regional district board also approved its provisional five-year financial plan. The plan will be adopted at a March board meeting once BC Assessment values are available.

More information about the regional district’s services and costs can be found on the TNRD website.

