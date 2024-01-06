Kamloops draft Cultural Strategic Plan identifies need for more arts, culture spaces

Photo: Kamloops This Week

The City of Kamloops’ draft Cultural Strategic Plan identifies a need for more local arts and culture-focused spaces, which could involve new builds and finding creative ways to use vacant or under-utilized facilities.

The draft 10-year Cultural Strategic Plan was presented before the committee of the whole in late November. On Dec. 12, council directed city staff to move forward with one more round of community engagement before the final draft plan comes back to a future meeting.

One of the action items identified in the plan includes maintaining an active dialogue with the cultural community to stay current on space needs, including advancing a Performing Arts Centre.

The plan also suggests encouraging the use of empty storefronts to provide temporary pop-up gallery spaces, and facilitating agreements to use unrented or vacated spaces for cultural uses in exchange for an incentive like a possible tax reduction.

Patricia Huntsman, an award-winning cultural planning consultant who facilitated the plan’s development, told the committee in November there is an increased expectation from visitors and residents to have cultural facilities, gallery spaces, and an animated public space.

“Creative placemaking is the secret sauce for achieving an animated public realm that helps to really achieve that goal of being a safe and secure community,” Huntsman said, adding this work helps create a sense of place, tends to mitigate crime, and gives people a sense of pride.

She said some of this work is already happening, noting the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association’s mural project, but more can be done.

“We're not just talking about murals or sculptures, we're talking about underserved areas,” she said.

“If you have empty storefronts that can be temporary exhibition spaces, empty parking lots, or dodgy areas, if we want to call them that, they can be transformed through a bit of creativity. And again, [there is] that opportunity to work with local artists or arts and culture groups in that.”

Huntsman noted the City of Kamloops has a strong identity as the Tournament Capital of Canada, and the cultural plan can help build on this.

“We also know when the city's doing these major bids for sports attraction and hosting tournaments, increasingly the cultural offering is an expectation as part of that decision making,” she said. “We want to make sure that that cultural offering is really strong, that we have the facilities, that we have the programming.”

Coun. Katie Neustaeter asked if there was an opportunity to layer the actions laid out in the cultural plan with council’s Build Kamloops initiative, which seeks to construct some big-ticket recreation and culture facilities for the community.

Barbara Berger, the city’s former recreation, social development and culture manager, said specific culture infrastructure and civic facilities for community events are needed.

She said civic gathering places are often part of a bid evaluation for large events.

“They know we have the sports facilities, but they don't know that we are confident that we have the ability to bring people together and to celebrate in terms of the awards components or the massive celebration piece of events. ...To me, it's a big piece of civic pride,” Berger said.

“We need to make sure that facility, as part of Build Kamloops, satisfies that need well, while also offering our cultural sector the opportunity to do that important capacity building and create that domino for those other emerging groups — but it must be built on the principle of civic bringing the public together.”

The City of Kamloops has hired Dusan Magdolen to be its new cultural services and event manager, who will take Berger’s place in the wake of her retirement. Magdolen will be charged with putting the Cultural Strategic Plan into action.

Council has yet to adopt the 2024-2034 Cultural Strategic Plan. The draft will go through another round of public engagement, where Tk’emlups te Secwepemc and Kamloops residents will have an opportunity to provide feedback. The final draft will be brought forward to a regular council meeting by the end of the first quarter in 2024.

In its report to the committee, city staff noted Kamloops' first Cultural Strategic Plan was adopted in 2003. The Performing Arts Centre was one of the larger projects identified in this plan and is yet to be realized.

The draft Cultural Strategic Plan can be read here.