Day One Society offering $20K signing bonus to attract nurses

In an effort to get its new youth detox wing up and running, Day One Society is offering $20,000 signing bonuses for nurses as overdoses claim the lives of more youth.

Last summer, Day One Society opened five new Interior Health-funded youth beds in a new wing at the society’s Phoenix Centre location, located off Columbia Street near Royal Inland Hospital.

Sian Lewis, executive director, said a nursing shortage means the society hasn't yet been able to welcome youth to the facility's new wing. In the meantime, substance use among young people is on the rise.

“That is definitely on the increase and sadly, we're seeing an increase in overdoses that are resulting in death for very young people,” Lewis said.

“So the need for these five beds is significant.”

The one-time incentive offers $20,000 for licensed practical nurses, registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses who will stay with the organization for a minimum of two years.

“The funding is coming from a surplus that has been a result of the five new youth detox beds being delayed in opening,” Lewis said.

“We put in five additional beds because we want to separate out the youth from the adults. And these five new beds will be youth only up to the age of 24.”

Lewis said the incentive is being offered in the hopes of attracting nurses to the centre in the midst of a well-documented nursing shortage. She said the society has been having difficulty staffing the facility despite trying to hire nurses for over a year.

“This is not unlike a lot of health entities, not only in B.C., but throughout Canada that are really finding it difficult to find nurses,” Lewis said.

“I know that even in the [United States], there's lots of issues around finding nurses to cover off all the health care needs. And it's certainly true in Canada, and certainly true in British Columbia.”

In a news release, Lewis noted the ideal situation would be to see the new youth wing properly staffed in order to free up space in the facility’s 20-bed adult wing to address the waitlist of people seeking treatment.

The Phoenix Centre is a detoxification unit, where people are medically monitored while experiencing withdrawals. Lewis said patients stay in the unit for five days up to two weeks.