Residents from Ashcroft, 100 Mile House among those receiving B.C.'s Medal of Good Citizenship

Photo: B.C. Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Joyce Bueckert, of 100 Mile House, and Ashcroft's Vivian Edwards are being awarded for their outstanding community volunteer work.

Two women from 100 Mile House and Ashcroft are being recognized by the province for their dedication to community service.

On Wednesday, the B.C. government announced the 2023 recipients of the Medal of Good Citizenship. The medal, which recognizes extraordinary acts of generosity and community service, will be awarded to 21 people.

Joyce Bueckert, who has volunteered for multiple groups in 100 Mile House for 17 years, will receive a medal. Bueckert has served with her local hospital auxiliary, and has taken part in fundraising efforts to help procure hospital equipment. She is also involved with the Creekside Seniors' Centre, and the Legion Branch 260.

Ashcroft resident Vivian Edwards has also been named as a recipient.

Edwards has participated in a number of local committees, supporting groups like Hat Creek Ranch, Ashcroft and District Lions Club, among several others. She has worked to deliver Christmas food hampers, and is also being recognized for her role in supporting residents and displaced families during the 2021 heat dome and Lytton fire.

Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport and chair of MGC selection committee, said in a statement that it’s an honour to recognize all 21 “unsung heroes.”

“These people have gone out of their way to show kindness and help those in need, solely motivated by their desire to make life better for others,” Popham said.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to all of them for taking care of people and their communities.”

Medal presentation ceremonies will be hosted through the province in early 2024. More information about this year's medal recipients can be found here.

Nominations for the medal are accepted year-round, but any submissions for the 2024 cycle must be received by April 5, 2024. According to the province, youth and posthumous nominations are welcome.