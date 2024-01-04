Thompson-Nicola Regional Library hosting discussion for World Braille Day

Photo: Pixabay

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library is talking about braille at an evening event in celebration of World Braille Day.

The discussion will be hosted by long-time activist Todd Harding, who has advocated provincially and locally including the Mayors Advisory Committee for Persons with Disabilities in Kamloops.

According to the TNRL, Harding has been an advocate for persons with disabilities for the past 43 years since losing his sight as the result of a car crash.

The TNRL says the event will see Harding discussing braille as a critical tool for literacy.

The event will be hosted from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening in the programming room of the Kamloops Library on Victoria Street.