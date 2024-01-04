Mounties asking for help to find a Kamloops man missing for weeks

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Kamloops police say David Triessman hasn't been seen since early December.

Mounties are once again asking the public for help to find a 21-year-old Kamloops man who hasn’t been seen in about a month.

David Treissman was last seen on Dec. 8, 2023 on the North Shore.

“It is very uncharacteristic for David to be out of touch with his friends and family, especially over the holidays,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in a news release.

“With each passing day, police and his loved ones are becoming increasingly more concerned.”

Treissman is described as standing five-foot-nine, weighing 135 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police are asking the public to help share Treissman’s photos, and report any sightings to the Kamloops detachment.