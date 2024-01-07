TRU undergoing consultations to update long-term plans for campus

Photo: BC Gov

After more than a decade, Thompson Rivers University officials are refreshing a plan that will guide the university’s campus expansion.

The current Campus Master Plan was completed in 2013, and adopted by the university’s board of governors in 2014.

Matt Milovick, TRU’s vice-president of administration and finance, said the refresh of the plan won’t undergo as robust of a consultation process as it did in 2013, but the fundamental principals of the plan will remain the same.

“We still believe in the principles of the Campus Master Plan from 2013, we’ve adhered to it really, really well. We just want to make sure that it is reflective of the new state of our campus plans and future developments,” Milovick said.

“It really defines the areas that we're going to build — sort of the form and character of what we're going to build.”

Milovick said much of the refresh will “clean up” plans that no longer make sense for the university, such as a parking structure that would have gone underneath the running track at the Tournament Capital Centre.

“Back in 2013, we had different zones in the campus. We had a research precinct, and we had sort of mixed-use academic and commercial. Some of those things, I think at the time they were well intended, but in practice it didn't really make sense,” Milovick said.

“As you think about things like the pedestrian bridge connecting to East Village, neither of those things existed in 2013. So we want to make sure that those are reflected there.”

Milovick said there have been ideas floated around relocating transit bus loops, adding multi-use pathways and densifying around the Old Main building.

“We're going to redefine some of where the TRU property trust allocations will be for future market and commercial development,” he added.

Milovick said the university has begun the revisioning process, and has held conversations with the student union to hear from student voices.

Loshima Shongo, TRU student union university affairs representative, said the first meeting between the university and student union was held on Nov. 25, and more consultations are expected to happen in the future.

“The thing that was majorly talked about was student housing and active transportation within the campus, and also commercial retail spaces,” Shongo said.

“[The student union] just wanted to know what exactly are their plans, because students want the campus to be like a community to them, and they are really excited with the plans.”

Student consultations will also include a campus survey expected in January, a postering campaign and focus groups before the refreshed plans are finalized.

The revisions are expected to be completed and approved by the university’s board of governors in June.

Current TRU development plans include two more residence buildings to be completed at East Village near the recently completed Coyote Den and an Indigenous Education Centre, expected to break ground in the spring.