City of Kamloops staff looking into ways it can help boost rental unit construction

Photo: Kamloops This Week

The City of Kamloops is looking at ways it can incentivize the construction of more purpose-built rental housing within city limits.

During its last meeting of 2023, council’s economic health select committee directed City of Kamloops staff to prepare a report looking at ways the city could use revitalization tax exemptions (RTEs) and development cost charge (DCC) reductions or exemptions as tools to spur this type of housing development.

Stephen Bentley, the city’s planning manager, told the committee that the Kamloops development community asked the city to explore these measures to incentivize construction of purpose-built rentals.

Bentley said development cost charges — levies on new developments which help the city cover the cost of capital upgrades needed due to growth — are currently waived for not-for-profit housing projects.

“The request now is could we consider a waiver for for-profit, affordable housing,” Bentley said.

He told the committee if DCCs are waived, that money will need to be recuperated from other sources.

“[From] 2018 to 2022, the city funded about one and a half million dollars in development cost charges that we had waived from development projects that we approved,” he said.

Bentley said the city can also look at providing a municipal tax break to help spur rental unit construction. Revitalization tax exemptions are currently in place to help encourage the redevelopment of hotel sites and the construction of new daycares in some parts of the city.

“This is something that we could potentially expand and create a new revitalization tax exemption bylaw for rental housing,” Bentley said.

However, he cautioned there would also be an impact to city revenue, a factor that council members will need to consider.

“We looked at just a bit of a sample of rental projects that have been built in the last six or seven years, and it works about to $946 a year per dwelling unit that we collect in taxes,” Bentley said.

“If we are approving new tax exemptions for rental projects, then that could be incentivizing more rental housing. And it potentially also could be decreasing tax revenue that we might otherwise be getting.”

He noted council members might want to consider specific locations where they want to encourage rental housing developments, for instance within areas well serviced by transit or other amenities.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly asked if the city could consider putting a cap on the number of units which receive waived DCCs.

“If it's limited to ‘X’ amount of units, or ‘X' amount of hundreds of thousands of dollars, to me, that's a call to action,” O’Reilly said, adding this could end up expediting the construction of rental units.

“Right now, there's a lot of people out there that sort of want to do things, they are sitting on the fence but they're just a little gun shy. So hopefully this would be the piece that could put them from a red light to a green light on projects,” O’Reilly said.

Coun. Margot Middleton noted council members should remain aware that reductions in DCCs would also result in increased rates for the taxpayers to bear.

Committee members instructed City of Kamloops staff to study the matter and return to a future meeting with further recommendations.

During the meeting, staff also provided the committee with an overview of the province’s new housing-related legislation.

The City of Kamloops has been ordered by the province to meet housing targets, which involve the creation of 4,236 new residential units over the next five years. Nearly 680 units are to be built in the first year.

The committee heard the City of Kamloops has applied for a $15.6 million grant through the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Housing Accelerator Fund to help support the development of more housing.

City staff are expected to hear back about the grant in January.

The money will be put towards helping the city implement new provincial regulations, study its servicing needs and fund the infrastructure necessary to accommodate more housing development.

Staff will also be looking at amending the city's zoning bylaw and Official Community Plan to allow for more density and facilitate more missing middle housing options.