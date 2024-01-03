Sherlock Holmes mystery performed at Sagebrush Theatre later this month

Photo: Castanet The Sagebrush Theatre in downtown Kamloops, one of Western Canada Theatre's venues.

Western Canada Theatre will kick off the new year with a classic whodunnit, a production and mystery story it says won't simply be elementary.

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, adapted by Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig, will follow the notorious detective through a modern adaptation of the classic Arthur Conan Doyle crime novel, The Hound of the Baskervilles.

The play follows the titular detective, played by Jamie Cavanagh, and Watson, played by Colin Doyle, as they try to crack the case as an unknown killer takes aim at the heir of a large family fortune.

WCT says five actors, including Karl Ang, Cidney Penner and Tim Walker, will portray over 40 characters over the course of the two hour production.

The production’s creative team includes director Brett Christopher, Kevin Tanner as lighting designer, Steve Marsh as sun designer, Rebecca Eamon Campbell as stage manager and Alyssa Szatkowski as assistant stage manager.

The play will run from Jan. 25 to Feb. 3 at the Sagebrush Theatre.

Tickets and further information on the production is available online.