Quebec man charged in aggravated assault investigation, Kamloops police say

Photo: Castanet

A Quebec man is facing several charges, including one count of assault with a weapon, after Kamloops Mounties responded to a report of a woman in distress at a local hotel in late December.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in the early morning hours of Dec. 29, 2023, officers were called to a hotel in the 1200-block of Rogers Way for a report that a woman was in distress and needed police.

“When officers arrived, they located a 20-year-old Quebec woman with significant, but non-life-threatening injuries,” Shoihet said.

“She was transported to a local area hospital and has since been released.”

Shoihet said Jesse Bordage, a 27-year-old Quebec man, was arrested at the scene. Bordage appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

Bordage has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of attempting to choke to overcome resistance.

He also faces three charges of breach of a release order.

Shoihet said Bordage remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance.