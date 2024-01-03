Kamloops homes see slight decrease in market value, BC Assessment data shows

Photo: Castanet

The assessed value of Kamloops-area homes fell slightly in 2023, with the average single family home in city limits seeing a 2 per cent decrease, according to data from BC Assessment.

Homeowners throughout the Thompson-Okanagan can expect to receive their notices from BC Assessment in the coming days, which reflect the market value of properties as of July 1, 2023.

Property values fell in much of the Thompson Okanagan in 2023. Boris Warkentin, Southern Interior deputy assessor, said over the last year, the market has levelled off.

“It was much more stable than it had been in past years,” Warkentin said.

“In essence, what we’re seeing is that supply and demand factor that has been driving values up significantly in the province of B.C. over the last few years is really becoming more of a balanced situation.”

Over the past couple of years, Kamloops-area homes have seen big increases in assessed value. Last January, the average residence saw an 11 per cent increase, with market values in surrounding areas rising from between 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

In 2022, Kamloops homeowners saw an average 26 per cent increase. In 2021, the average single family residence had a 6 per cent increase.

Warkentin said back in July 2022, BC Assessment calculated the average home within city limits would have sold for about $689,000.

“That same house, if it would have sold in July of 2023, would be about $678,000 — and that’s roughly the two per cent that we’re talking about.”

Strata homes, including condos and townhouses, are also seeing an average 2 per cent decrease. The typical assessed value for this type of residence has dropped from $405,000 to $398,000.

Communities outside of Kamloops are also seeing a decrease in assessed value, including Clearwater (-10 per cent), Barriere (-8 per cent), Sun Peaks (-12 per cent), Logan Lake (-2 per cent), Merritt (-8 per cent), Cache Creek (-1 per cent) and Ashcroft (-8 per cent).

The outlier is Lytton, where assessed property values have increased by 26 per cent. The average residence was assessed at $162,000 in 2022, and $204,000 in 2023.

“It's not a huge dollar perspective, but it really makes a big difference on a percentage basis,” noted Warkentin, who added the area is starting to see market activity once again after the devastating wildfire which swept through the town in 2021.

Warkentin encouraged property owners to take a look at their assessment notices and ask themselves if the value reflects what they think they could have sold their home for in July 2023.

Homeowners can go to BC Assessment’s website to find more details about their property, neighbouring properties, and how their assessment was calculated. Anyone with questions about their assessments are encouraged to call BC Assessment’s office to find out more information.

“We want people to be able to take a look at those assessments and see if they are accurate and reasonable. And really, over the last number of years, we're seeing a very high acceptance rate of our assessments. In fact, 98 per cent of all assessments go unquestioned,” Warkentin said.

“I think people can take a look at their assessment and have a high level of confidence that their assessment is accurate, but this is why we have the month of January is to allow property owners to review their assessments.”

Property owners have until Jan. 31, 2024 to appeal assessments.