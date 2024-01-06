Author's latest thriller, crime novel is set against a Kamloops backdrop

Photo: Bernadette Calonego Bernadette Calonego's latest novel Missing in the Dark is set in Kamloops.

An author has used Kamloops as the backdrop for her newest crime thriller novel, saying her readers' fascination with the surrounding rural area made it the perfect location for a murder mystery.

Bernadette Calonego, an author originally from Switzerland who currently lives in Canada, said the area’s mix of rural and urban “fascinates” her, and felt like the ideal setting for her novel.

“[I] actually did some research in the Kamloops area. It's a mixture between a town and then the surrounding area is very wild and kind of fascinating,” Calonego said.

“The wilderness areas in Canada are always something where I can see a crime happening.”

The novel, titled Missing in the Dark, follows a detective from Vancouver who reopens a cold case into the abduction and murder of a childhood friend in the Kamloops area.

While she primarily writes for German readers, Calonego said has used rural Canada as the location for almost all of her mystery novels.

“The Germans are totally wild about the wilderness in Canada. That’s something they don’t have,” she said.

“It’s really so vast, and that’s something that Europeans who live in countries that are very densely populated like Switzerland — it's really an ever going fascination.”

Calonego said she visited Kamloops and surrounding area to experience the location for her novel. She said she uses a blend of real names and locations while inventing others for her story.

“I didn’t want people to think that these crimes actually happened there because it’s a very beautiful area,” she said.

“I used names like Sun Peaks and Kamloops, and I used names of coffee shops to hospitals, police headquarters — all this is real and, of course, I describe the landscape as I experienced it.”

Calonego said the challenge for her as an author is to lay out the novel’s story while keeping the reader engaged with the mystery.

“It's the enigma not so much the crime, but to find out who did it, why did the person do it, how to find ways to actually find the killer and also to have the reader follow you in solving the crime,” she said.

“So you lay out tracks and red herrings sometimes, and it's the not knowing and then finding out and putting the puzzle together and, in the end, different storylines come together.”

More information about Calonego and her novels are available on her website.