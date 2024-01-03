KFR received nearly 11,000 calls last year as numbers trend upwards

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Fire Rescue received more calls for service in 2023 than in the previous year, an increase which aligns with a trend the city fire chief says has been occurring nation-wide for several years now.

Ken Uzeloc said KFR's final numbers are still approximate, but the number of calls in 2023 is about 10,975, up from 10,325 in 2022.

“Even after the third quarter report, things were up significantly,” Uzeloc said.

“I think things might have slowed down this last quarter a bit from where the rest of the year had been projecting, because we really were anticipating being over 11,000 calls based on what we were seeing.”

Uzeloc said the number of calls has been steadily increasing over the past couple of years, and he predicts this trend will continue in the coming year.

“Over the probably last five, six years, everybody's numbers are steadily increasing and consistently going up and I think we will anticipate to see that as well here,” the fire chief said.

According to Uzeloc, numerous factors influence the number of calls KFR receives. He said KFR will examine trends to see where public education is needed to keep numbers down.

“It varies. Structure fires went up a bit, but our interface fires went down. We were fairly lucky here last year," Uzeloc said.

Uzeloc said medical calls made up 67 per cent of all calls in 2023, up from 63 per cent in 2022. He said this increase is nation-wide, and is driven by factors like an aging demographic, the opioid crisis and understaffed ambulance services.

“I think that that's really an indicator of the system in general,” Uzeloc said. “They're all interconnected. And so one going up actually compounds another.

“We're seeing medical calls for fire services supporting ambulance services across the country increase dramatically over the last number of years.”

While he acknowledged it was a busy year for KFR, Uzeloc said new firefighters at the KFR’s Rescue Station 4 in Westsyde helped to ease some of the pressure.

He said more staff may be added closer to Dallas in the next several years, noting the closest fire station to the neighbourhood is in Valleyview.

“It is a busy year, and it's just a part of a growing city, right? We're seeing growth, we're still one of the fastest growing places in the province,” Uzeloc said.

“We'll be compiling our annual report over the next month or so, and that'll be available to really show those comparisons of year to year. And I think that's important, because it does highlight those trends we're looking at.”