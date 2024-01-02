Kamloops Highland Games fundraiser event to feature traditional Scottish meal

Photo: Heather Hamilton Highland dancers and pipers at a previous Robbie Burns Night. The fundraising event will return to Columbo Lodge on Jan. 20.

The Kamloops Highland Games Society is gearing up for its annual Robbie Burns Night, a fundraising event and celebration of the famous poet which features a traditional Scottish meal.

The event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Columbo Lodge in downtown Kamloops. It starts at 5 p.m. with cocktails and entertainment.

“The local dancers have been practicing for months in preparation for Robbie Burns Day. Little wee ones, from three years right up to adults, will be performing a variety of Highland dances, from the favourite sword dance to the mass fling,” said a post on the society’s website.

The event will include an Ode to Robbie Burns before the traditional Scottish roast beef dinner is served.

Dinner will include haggis, mashed potatoes and turnips, along with other side dishes and desserts.

Proceeds from ticket sales go to support the Kamloops Highland Games, which are held in July at Albert McGowan Park.

According to the society, tickets can be purchased online, or in person at Our Footprints Eco Store and Refillery.

To purchase tickets to the event or find out more information about Robbie Burns Night, visit the Kamloops Highland Games Society’s website.