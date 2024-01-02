Celebration of life to be held for TRU athlete killed in crash

Photo: Castanet

A celebration of life will be held at Thompson Rivers University in memory of Owyn McInnis, the TRU men’s volleyball player who was killed in a multi-vehicle collision in November.

The event will be held Jan. 10 at the Tournament Capital Centre gym. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 4 p.m.

“The campus and Kamloops community are invited to join us to help honour Owyn,” the TRU WolfPack website said.

“This event is open to students, faculty, staff, alumni, as well as members of the extended TRU, volleyball and Kamloops communities whose lives have been touched by Owyn.”

Two of McInnis’ WolfPack teammates suffered critical injuries in the crash that occurred on Nov. 29. An investigation into the crash is underway.

In the days following the incident, a memorial of flowers, photos, handwritten notes and WolfPack gear grew along the sidewalk at the intersection where the collision took place.

The Owyn McInnis Memorial Men’s Volleyball Athletic Award, a scholarship fund, was launched by TRU thanks to a $20,000 donation from two anonymous donors.