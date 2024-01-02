Kamloops skaters setting sights on national, provincial championships

Photo: Kamloops Long Blades Association Leah Turner will be heading to the Canadian Junior Long Track Championships in Quebec City to compete against the top skaters in Canada.

Kamloops speed skaters are preparing to head to provincial and national championships in the coming days to compete against some of the fastest skaters in the country.

Leah Turner of the Kamloops Long Blades will take part in the Canadian Junior Long Track Championships, a national event starting Jan. 4 which sees the top 28 junior skaters in the country go head to head.

“In that age bracket, the top times in the country are allowed to compete in that one. So that’s how she qualified,” said Sandi Vyse, Kamloops Long Blades head coach.

“That one is like a four-day competition, Olympic style, long track at the new indoor oval in Quebec City.”

Vyse said it will be Turner’s first time competing at the event, which will run in conjunction with the 2024 Long Track Canada Cup.

Kamloops skaters will also be competing in the Alberta Long Track Championships in preparation for the B.C. championships happening later in the month.

“It acts as a qualifier for Alberta skaters to go to nationals, but not a qualifier for the B.C. skaters,” Vyse said.

“B.C. skaters are going there because it's a really great meet, and they have a lot of really great competition there. So they're going there to improve their skills.”

The B.C. skaters heading to Alberta are Jacob Beesley, Kayleigh Roberts, Jared Roberts, Keidis Corrigan, Ashton Loland and Meena Litt. The team will be coached by Tyler Roberts and Sam Pollock.

“It’s obviously super exciting and great to see that the kids, their work, is paying off — and that we’re seeing improvements and opportunities opening up for them,” Vyse said.

“It’s just a really great experience for the skaters to get out of the province, race against different skaters, meet new friends, have different experiences. That’s sometimes almost as important as the racing itself.”