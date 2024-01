Photo: RCMP

The Kamloops RCMP say they have arrested a man they announced was wanted last week on burglary warrants.

On Thursday, Dec. 28, police said they were hunting for Kevin Sibbet, 55, who was sought for allegations of break and enter, mischief under $5,000 and possess break-in tools.

RCMP said Monday that he was arrested on Dec. 29 and appeared in court the same day.

No other details were released by police.