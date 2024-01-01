Fog advisory lifted for north Thompson, Columbia regions

Photo: DriveBC Hwy 5, about 2 km north of Highway 24, looking south. (elevation: 390 metres)

UPDATE 1:25 p.m.

Environment Canada has now lifted the fog advisory in both the North Thompson and North Columbia.

ORIGINAL 9:30 a.m.

Dense fog blanketing the North Thompson and North Columbia is expected to lift by midday.

Environment Canada issued a weather alert overnight, citing “atmospheric conditions” that are “conducive for dense fog development.”

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” the agency said.

Drivers are reminded to turn on their lights and maintain a safe distance while following.

DriveBC also urged drivers in the Lower Mainland to be cautious due to fog in that region Monday morning.

For most of the Okanagan, Kamloops and the highway mountain passes to the Lower Mainland, the skies remain clear.