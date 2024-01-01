Barriere, Clearwater mayors call for change after deaths on Highway 5

Photo: Twitter / @Kamscan A fatal four-vehicle collision on the Yellowhead Highway near McLure in November 2021.

Following four deaths in two separate collisions last Thursday on Highway 5 north of Kamloops, the mayor of Barriere and Clearwater are calling for changes to be made on the stretch of highway.

Barriere mayor Ward Stamer said he’s become frustrated with the numerous crashes and fatalities on the same stretch of highway, saying investment from the ministry is needed to improve safety on the route.

“As a local representative, I feel extremely frustrated and I also feel frustrated in the fact that our volunteer firefighters are the ones that have to go out and do these highway rescues and pull three dead bodies out of a car,” Stamer said.

“It's almost like Groundhog Day, we just keep having the same thing over and over and over again.”

Stamer said over $1.5 billion had been invested into improvements on Highway 1 between Kamloops and Calgary, yet few improvements have been made on Highway 5 between Kamloops and Jasper.

“We've asked the government for more money, more support, and it's just crickets. We don't hear anything,” Stamer said.

“We got hundreds of millions of dollars of goods and services traveling on this highway every day and they don't want to put the level of investment necessary to make it safe and efficient for vehicles.”

Clearwater mayor Merlin Blackwell said the solution to improving safety is three-pronged — road improvements, increased maintenance and enforcement.

“The highway needs massive design improvements and upgrades. The same sort of stuff, maybe to a lesser scale, that we've seen on Highway One,” Blackwell said.

He said a a higher level of maintenance is also required due to “a different type of winter” that has created inconsistent driving conditions.

“We're hovering at freezing. So depending on what altitude you’re driving at, you either are experiencing sleet, snow, or black ice or rain, all in the same 20 kilometer stretch of road,” Blackwell said.

He said the third piece is seeing an increase in CVSE and RCMP patrols on the stretch of highway to enforce road laws.

“Highway improvements is the long haul. The short term, we need to see some safety measures like variable speed zones and more enforcement,” Blackwell said.

“Medium term fixes are increased the fines for when people do behave badly.”

A proposal from Barriere to have mandatory dash cams on commercial semi trucks was endorsed by Union of B.C. Municipalities delegates in September. Blackwell said the ministry is still considering the proposal.

“They had said that there was quite a lot of legal that would have to go through about privacy and what you were doing with that sort of thing,” said Blackwell.

Stamer said the proposal would be “another tool” to help increase safety on the stretch of highway.

“We’re still waiting, and again its another tool in the toolbox,” Stamer said.

“Most times our highways are fine as long as people take their time and drive according to conditions but all it takes is a few people not to.”