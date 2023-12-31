Cassie's Charity Drive surpasses $118,000 in donations for Kamloops Hospice

Photo: Peter Olsen / Olsen Imaging Lisa, Cassie and Don McNutt hosting Cassie's Charity Drive in 2022, raising funds for the Kamloops Hospice Association.

A Kamloops teenager has already raised over $118,000 in monetary donations for her Christmas charity drive, with a few hours left before the final deadline.

Cassie McNutt of Cassie’s Charity Drive said the amount of funds raised in the charity's fifth consecutive year blew past her goal of $80,000.

“Last year, I think it was $58,000 and we went and doubled it,” McNutt said.

“I’m honestly shocked seeing that. We did that and I honestly did not expect to even beat our goal this year, I was kind of just hoping for the best but this is amazing.”

The fundraiser also raised over $52,000 for a 50/50 charity draw, with half of the funds raised going to the Kamloops Hospice Association and the other half going to the winner of the draw.

McNutt said this year’s campaign raised funds for “cuddle beds” for the hospice association.

“I know when I was in there and trying to crawl into bed with my grandpa or my uncle and give them one last hug, but I didn't want hurt them,” McNutt said.

“Now that they're going to be able to get bigger beds, you can just be right beside them and spend it as close as you can with them. It's amazing to be able to create that for other people because that's something I definitely wish I could have had when I was in there with family members.”

She said hospice wishlist items and cash and card donations are still being collected at the McNutt residence at 5215 Dallas Drive until midnight tonight.

“People can drop off monetary cash donations or online donations until midnight, and the cash box is inside the Santa sleigh at my house,” McNutt said.

“I just want to say to everyone in Kamloops, thank you so much for everything that everyone has done to support my family and the Kamloops hospice and just coming together to reach a common goal.”