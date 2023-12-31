Two-vehicle collision sends two to hospital with minor injuries

Photo: Josh Dawson

UPDATE: 4:51 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision near Aberdeen Mall that flipped a truck on its side.

A BC Emergency Health Services representative said ambulances were called to the scene, at the intersection of Hillside Drive and Hillside Way, just after 1:05 p.m. where two patients were cared for and transported to hospital.

Police and a witness told Castanet that they believed the injuries were minor.

ORIGINAL: 2:42 p.m.

A two-vehicle collision near Aberdeen Mall has sent three people to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Kamloops Fire Rescue and RCMP responded to the crash, which happened at the intersection of Hillside Drive and Hillside Way at around 1 p.m.

Levi Bronswyk, a witness at the scene, said he was working across the street when the collision occurred.

“I was working Popeyes Supplements just across the street and we heard an accident just outside,” he said.

Bronswyk said a group of people came to the scene of the collision to help remove the passengers from the vehicles.

“They helped get on top of the car, that truck here, and pull out some of the people trapped inside,” Bronswyk said.

“I don't think there's too many serious injuries. I think everyone's okay.”

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.