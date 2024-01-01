Salvation Army Kamloops kettle campaign ends season with $230,000 raised

Photo: Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Kamloops concluded its 2023 kettle campaign fundraiser with over $230,000 raised, just shy of its goal for the season.

The annual kettle campaign ran from Nov. 15 to Dec. 23, with the goal of raising $240,000 in time for the holidays.

“Thanks to your generosity we were able to raise $230,590.41 through our Kettles,” the Salvation Army Kamloops said in a social media post.

“This money gets used locally throughout the year to run programs, feed the hungry and so much more.”

Campaign organizers said the campaign is the largest source of funding for the Salvation Army’s work in the community, with money raised going to back-to-school programs, food assistance, summer camps and emergency disaster services.

The Salvation Army said Dec. 14 the number of donations were “down substantially.”

More information on the annual kettle campaign is available online.