Photo: Josh Dawson

Firefighters were quick to extinguish a small bush fire in Upper Sahali Sunday afternoon.

Kamloops Fire Rescue was called to the fire after receiving a report of a landscape fire at Albert McGowan Park just before 11 a.m.

Firefighters on the scene said it appeared as if a small campfire was left smouldering in the underbrush near trees, causing minor flames.

Firefighters said the flames were quickly extinguished without much trouble.