First week of 2024 forecast to see overcast skies, chances of rain

Cindy White

The first week of the new year is forecast to bring overcast skies and mild temperatures to the Kamloops region, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly as the week progresses, with chances of rain and flurries scattered throughout the week.

Monday is expected to be mainly cloudy throughout the day with a high of 4 C. For patches and a 30 per cent chance of rain is predicted for the morning. Cloudy periods will continue overnight alongside a low of 0 C.

Tuesday will see cloudy skies and a high of 3 C. Overcast skies will continue into the night with a low of 2 C.

Skies are expect to clear on Wednesday as daytime temperatures reach a high of 5 C. Clouds will return by the night with a low of -1 C.

Thursday is expected to see cloudy skies throughout the day alongside a high of 1 C. Overcast skies will continue into the night as temperatures reach an overnight low of -2 C.

Friday will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a daytime high of -1 C. Skies will remain overcast into the night as temperatures reach a low of -3 C.

Cloudy skies are forecast to continue into the weekend with highs around 0 C.