Police in Chase searching for "high-risk" missing man

Photo: Chase RCMP Jayce McDermid

Police in Chase are looking for a missing person who they've described as “high-risk.”

In an overnight press release, Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg of the Chase RCMP says 47-year-old Jayce McDermid has been reported missing by family members who are concerned about his well being.

“The length of time he has been out of touch is concerning,” Const. Van Wilgenburg said.

McDermid is described as 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds.

Police have asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the Chase RCMP Detachment at 250-679-3221.