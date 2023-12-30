Driver charged after striking meridian, crossing two lanes of traffic through Kamloops' West End

Photo: Castanet Staff

A driver has been charged after their SUV struck a meridian, collided with light post and crossed two lanes of traffic near Kamloops' West End on Friday.

RCMP said officers responded to a report of a single vehicle motor vehicle collision on Columbia St. West at Grandview Terrace Friday night at approximately 8:30 p.m.

“Initial investigation determined that the driver and single occupant driving west in a Chevrolet Equinox, struck a meridian on the westbound shoulder and then collided into a light post,” Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson said in a news release.

“The vehicle crossed two lanes of traffic before coming to a stop.”

The driver suffered minor injuries and was treated by personnel from Fire Rescue and BC Emergency Health Services, according to police.

No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the incident.

Grandy said the driver of the vehicle was charged under the BC Motor Vehicle Act for failing to keep right and driving without consideration.