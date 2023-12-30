Kamloops Search and Rescue ready for another busy year after saving 25 lives in 2023

Photo: Facebook / Kamloops Search and Rescue

Kamloops Search and Rescue says their crews have had their hands full over the last year, saving 25 lives over the course of nearly 10,000 volunteer hours.

In 2023, KSAR said they attended 117 exercises, 141 events and performed 60 incidents and tasks over a total of 9,735 volunteers hours.

According to KSAR, the team assisted the RCMP 31 times throughout the year, including two evidence searches.

KSAR teams performed six rope rescues, four swift water related rescues, one ice rescue and the K9 team was involved in tasks nine times.

Alzheimer’s or dementia was a cause in seven calls in 2023, marking a significant increase, according to KSAR.

They said they’ve expanded their team by adding seven new certified operational members in 2023, totalling 35 certified members and seven auxiliary and support members.

“Our team is looking forward to another busy year of training and response,” KSAR said in a news release.