Highway 97 reopened following overnight vehicle fire near 70 Mile House

UPDATE: 6:20 a.m.

One lane of southbound traffic remains closed on Highway 97 north of 70 Mile House Saturday morning, following a Friday night vehicle fire.

UPDATE: 8:40 p.m.

The Cariboo Connector remains closed in both directions Friday night due to a vehicle fire.

An assessment is in progress on Highway 97 between Stormy Road and Bullock Lake Road, sitting 12 km north of 70 Mile House.

Drive BC said that a detour via North Bonaparte to North Green and then to 83 Mile Road onto Highway 97 is available.

ORIGINAL: 7:25 p.m.

DriveBC did not state whether a detour is in effect. The next update is expected at 8:15 p.m.

At this time, the extent of the injuries is unknown.