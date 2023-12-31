Understaffing caused major closures at Merritt and South Okanagan hospital emergency rooms

Casey Richardson

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2023. Today, for the top healthcare story of 2023, we look at the persistent emergency room closures that impacted residents in the South Okanagan and Merritt.

The head of Interior Health says she’s hopeful 2024 will bring fewer temporary staffing-related emergency room closures — an optimism shared by mayors of the two hardest-hit communities.

The emergency room at Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt closed due to staffing issues 19 times in 2023, while South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver saw 32 such closures. The reason provided by IH was always limited staffing availability, either doctors or nurses.

Castanet asked IH CEO Susan Brown whether the closures would be as persistent in 2024 as they were in 2023.

“I really sincerely hope not,” Brown replied.

“I know it goes without saying, but to have an emergency room closed is an absolute last resort for us.”

Brown said the decision to close an emergency room is never taken lightly.

“I cannot begin to express how much work is done by our staff and physicians before that decision is made,” she said. “But ultimately, it’s about patient safety when it comes to that.”

Brown said IH and doctors in the South Okanagan are putting the finishing touches on a new payment model that is intended to act as a template for other rural centres, with an eye toward preventing temporary closures in the future.

“I hope that if we embark on alternate payments with other physician groups that it will go quicker now,” she said.

“The template, of course, took a little bit longer, but we’re very thankful for the support of the Doctors of B.C. and local physicians to get that done. So we’re hoping that helps us attract new physicians to our communities.”

In the fall, the provincial government announced $7.5 million in permanent funding for alternate payments for doctors in Merritt, the South Okanagan and Salmon Arm.

Despite that move, the persistent closures prompted outcries from residents.

In Merritt, residents gathered to rally multiple times, most recently in October, calling for a fix to the staffing woes. Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen, meanwhile, discussed the issue with the Ministry of Health at September’s UBCM convention.

Johansen said he’s cautiously optimistic about the alternate payment plan.

“I don’t believe it’s the silver bullet, but I do believe it’s a step in the right direction and something that we’ll be able to build on and, if anything, that provides a certain level of stability moving forward,” he told Castanet in the fall.

“I think Interior Health and the local doctors are involved, everybody wants to get this done. So there seems to be an appetite to get together and get it figured out.”

Merritt Mayor Michael Goetz said he’s also optimistic, but he’s not holding his breath.

“I know they’re fighting behind the scenes to keep the hospital open a lot, but no, we haven’t seen a massive improvement,” he said.

“I’m hopeful that, together, as long as we keep all the lines of communication open and we all realize what the problem is, we can all work together toward a solution. That would be the best, because I’d hate to see 2024 be closed as many times as 2023."