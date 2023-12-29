City will not issue fireworks permits for New Year's Eve amid ongoing drought

Photo: Pixabay

There will be no fireworks in Kamloops to ring in 2024 — no legal ones, anyway.

Kamloops Fire Rescue confirmed Friday a ban that was teased early in December.

“Residents are reminded that due to the lack of December precipitation, firework permits are not being granted,” KFR said in a post on social media.

“Help keep our community safe and avoid a fine by celebrating New Year’s Eve without fireworks this weekend.”

On Dec. 5, KFR Asst. Chief Scott Johnson said months of drought have left vegetation in and around the city tinder dry and “primed to burn.”

“We do not want to jeopardize our community’s safety due to an errant firework or debris fallout,” he said.

Anyone caught using fireworks in city limits without a permit could be fined $250, according to the City of Kamloops.