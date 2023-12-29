Nearly $30K raised for Christmas Cheer Fund with two days remaining to donate

Photo: BC Interior Community Foundation Youngster Jake donated some of his allowance money to the Christmas Cheer Fund at Downtown Kamloops Welcome Winter Block Party earlier this month.

With a few days left to donate, the Christmas Cheer Fund is closing in on the $30,000-mark.

Nearly $8,000 in donations came in this week through the BC Interior Community Foundation, thanks largely to a $6,740 donation from the Free Radicals men’s hockey team, which has been donating to Cheer for more than a decade.

As of Friday afternoon, $29,247 has been raised so far this year. The money will go toward the Kamloops Legion, BGC Kamloops Journey Fund, Overlander Residential Care Auxiliary and the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter.

The BCICF took over the fundraiser on short notice following the sudden closure of Kamloops This Week in October, partnering with Castanet to help spread the word.

Wenda Noonan, BCICF’s executive director, said she’s happy with the support shown by donors and looking forward to next year’s drive.

Christmas Cheer Fund donations are being accepted until Dec. 31.

To donate online, click here. To view this year’s list of donors, click here.