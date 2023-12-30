Kamloops Y lottery offers dream vacations, big 50/50 jackpot

Photo: Contributed

Fewer than three weeks remain before ticket sales close on the Kamloops Y’s Winter Adventure & 50/50 Lottery.

The contest offers two $7,000 destination prize packages, a $2,000 travel voucher and a 50/50 with a jackpot approaching six figures.

Lottery tickets are $25 apiece or three for $50. Entry into the 50/50 draw is $25 for three tickets, $50 for eight or 20 for $100.

Money raised will support the Y’s operations and programming in Kamloops.

Ticket sales close on Jan. 16.

For more information or to buy a ticket, click here.