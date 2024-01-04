Big improvements realized at Royal Inland Hospital in 2023, IH CEO says

Photo: KTW file

Working conditions at Royal Inland Hospital improved greatly in 2023, according to the head of Interior Health, with work still ongoing to improve and modernize the facility.

“I would say it’s much better,” IH CEO Susan Brown told Castanet when asked about the hospital, which went through a very rough stretch during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent wildfire crises.

“We’ve done a number of things to get feedback from the staff, and we continue to do that. Having staff to be able to take care of patients and actually provide the support services required to do that in a robust way is critical.”

Staffing has long been a concern at the hospital. RIH has recently begun to attract an increasing number of nursing graduates, and the RIH Foundation is working with BCLC on development of a new childcare centre that could also serve to attract new staff.

In November, RIH’s medical director said the hospital is still significantly short doctors in a number of areas.

Brown acknowledged there is still plenty of room for further growth.

“There have been a lot of improvements, but it’s challenging,” she said.

“There’s still building going on at the site, and it creates its own challenges when you’ve got hoarding and areas cordoned off. But we’ve got to keep our eyes on the prize, which is the long-term improvements that will really help the staff be in a much better place."