Bail granted to man accused of driving stolen truck in high-speed Highway 97 chase

Photo: Kristin Gaddie This burned out pickup truck was visible in the Sahali Mall parking lot on Dec. 18.

A man charged in connection with a high-speed chase that ended when a stolen pickup truck burst into flames in the parking lot of a Kamloops mall has been granted bail.

Colton Bailie, 31, is facing a raft of charges including possession of stolen property, dangerous driving and flight from police stemming from the Dec. 18 incident, as well as unrelated charges from Vernon.

Bailie, who has no previous criminal record, was arrested on Dec. 18 after a stolen Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was found ablaze in the parking lot of Sahali Mall.

Court heard a woman in Vernon called police that day after spotting her stolen pickup truck at a gas station. A man and a woman fled in the truck, which was tracked by an RCMP plane and officers on the ground between Kamloops and Vernon.

The truck is alleged to have driven dangerously to avoid a spike belt along the way, and an RCMP sergeant said he had to take “evasive maneuvers” to narrowly avoid a head-on collision with the vehicle.

Bailie and co-accused Danielle Simard are alleged to have ditched the truck in the mall parking lot, then fled into the mall and eventually into a nearby neighbourhood.

Bailie was arrested and held for court, where he was granted bail following a lengthy hearing on Thursday. Conditions of his bail will require he reside at an addictions treatment facility.

Bailie is due back in court on Jan. 25. Simard is slated to make her next appearance on Jan. 4.