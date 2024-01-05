Kamloops Mounties hope to see significant progress soon on plans for new RCMP detachment

Photo: KTW file

The Tournament Capital’s top cop says he hopes to see substantial progress made in 2024 on a much-needed replacement or expansion of the city's overburdened and overcrowded RCMP detachment.

That won’t mean shovels in the ground, but RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said planning efforts are already underway to overhaul or replace the existing detachment on Battle Street at Sixth Avenue.

“We’ve done a lot of planning with respect to what’s possible at the detachment, even some advanced preliminary designs,” he told Castanet Kamloops.

“Our existing facility was built in 1990 and designed to accommodate approximately 75 to 85 occupants. Approximately 150 employees work out of this building, which is twice the capacity.”

Pelley said Mounties are working with city staff to develop a business case for a possible expansion of the detachment.

“We’re going to continue to work with council and the senior city leadership to advance that project,” he said. “We will know more about which direction we’re going later in January.”

According to Pelley, space is becoming a serious issue.

“Some of the units that we’ve expanded on, we are at maximum capacity,” he said. “We certainly need to advance something to ensure that we can continue to be effective and accommodate all our staff.”

Kamloops city council has previously allocated $4.75 million to complete detailed design work for an expansion of the detachment building.

City council heard plans in October for a potential strategy that would see the detachment renovated and expanded to become a new city hall and civic administration building.