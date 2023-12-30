Kamloops' top cop hopes to see charges laid soon in local cold cases

Photo: KTW file Konaam Shirzad was gunned down outside his Guerin Creek home on the evening of Sept. 21, 2017. The 34-year-old, who owned a North Kamloops gym, was one of the founding members of the Red Scorpions, the gang behind the 2007 Surrey Six slayings in the Lower Mainland.

The Tournament Capital’s top cop has a list of priorities he hopes to tackle in 2024, and one of them is seeing charges laid in some of the community’s high-profile cold cases.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley told Castanet he is hoping to make improvements on a number of fronts in the next 12 months. One focus will be on repeat offenders, he said, and another will be on cold cases — “enhancing our historical crimes that are serious crimes and getting those to charge approval or recommendation."

“Those are areas we continue to focus on,” he said.

Kamloops has seen a number of high-profile murders go unsolved in recent years — most notably the disappearance of Shannon White in 2021, the two motel murders on Jan. 23, 2019, and the 2017 gangland slaying of Red Scorpions founder Konaam Shirzad.

Pelley did not elaborate on which he cases he’d like to see cracked.

He said 2023 was “a very productive year” for the Kamloops detachment.

“Our strategic priorities as well as some of the outcomes have served us very well,” he said.

“We’ve certainly enhanced some accountability with offender management, as well as some proactive investigations and enhancing community safety.”

Pelley said staffing has also increased, and local Mounties have strengthened ties with partner agencies like the city’s community services division.

He said there is still lots of room for improvement — mainly in the area of “accountability" when it comes to bail.

“We’ve had some success, but we still do have challenges with some offenders being repeatedly released,” he said. “Again, we’ve looked at how we can enhance that.”

Pelley said the fix for the bail problem he sees — repeat offenders being released too often on bail conditions — will likely have to come from Parliament, but there are still some steps that can be taken locally.

“At a local level it’s how we are doing our investigations and focusing on these offenders repeatedly,” he said.

“It’s putting the best cases that we can forward with evidence to show that they are repeat offenders, so that we can show that they are a risk to the public and that release is not in the [public] interest.”

Pelley said the detachment has seen successes in recent months. He pointed to significant drops in burglaries, thefts from vehicles and robberies.

“I think we’ve had a great focus, and part of that has involved multiple units in different areas to focus on offenders,” he said.

“That has been beneficial, working in collaboration on intelligence-based policing and focusing on the repeat offenders that do victimize our community."