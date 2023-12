Photo: Castanet

Four people were rescued Thursday night after becoming stuck while 4x4ing in snow in the hills north of Westsyde.

Kamloops Search and Rescue was called to the area at about 6 p.m. KSAR’s Alan Hobler told Castanet the people were located on a forest service road.

Hobler said KSAR was wrapping up just after 10 p.m.