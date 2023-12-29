DriveBC installs 11 new highway webcams, including two in Kamloops area

Photo: MOTI

Two Kamloops-area cameras have been added to DriveBC’s network of highway webcams.

Cameras at the Adams Lake ferry landing and on Highway 5 near Little Fort are two of 11 new locations unveiled by DriveBC.

“As part of network expansion every year, these latest additions bring the total DriveBC webcam network to 496 cameras delivering 1,013 views of current road conditions,” the agency said in a statement.

DriveBC said the cams help travellers plan for safe trips, especially during winter.

There are more than a dozen other DriveBC webcams in the Kamloops area, including locations along the Coquihalla Highway, Highway 1, Highway 97 and the Yellowhead Highway.

Castanet keeps links to Interior cameras, alongside gas prices in cities from Kamloops to Oliver.