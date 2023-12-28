Mounties seek Kamloops man wanted on burglary-related warrants

Photo: RCMP Kevin Sibbet

Police are asking for tips to help locate a Kamloops man wanted on burglary warrants.

Kevin Allen Sibbet, 55, is wanted on warrants relating to allegations of break and enter, mischief under $5,000 and possess break-in tools.

He is described as a white man with greying brown hair. He stands 5-foot-7 and weighs 186 pounds.

According to Mounties, Sibbet has three distinct tattoos — tigers and a flaming skull on his right forearm, and a rose on his left hand.

Anyone with information about Sibbet’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.