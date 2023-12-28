Mounties searching for young Kamloops woman missing since Boxing Day

Photo: RCMP Letisha Ryan

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a young woman last seen on Boxing Day.

According to police, 18-year-old Letisha Ryan failed to return home on Tuesday.

“Police and caregivers are concerned for her wellbeing,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Ryan is described as Indigenous, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and medium-length black hair with red streaks.

Anyone with information about Ryan’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.