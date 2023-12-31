Day parole revoked for gunman in 2017 Brocklehurst apartment shooting

Photo: RCMP Bradley Hartling

A Kamloops man who accidentally fired a handgun during a robbery in a Brocklehurst apartment, striking a neighbour sleeping in a nearby suite, is back behind bars after violating his parole by repeatedly using drugs.

Bradley Hartling, 34, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison in 2020 after a B.C. Supreme Court jury found him guilty on charges of armed robbery, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and three firearms-related offences.

Hartling inadvertently fired a gun inside an apartment at 805 Holt St. in the early-morning hours of Nov. 4, 2017. He was pistol-whipping his drug dealer over a $750 debt when the gun fired accidentally.

The bullet went through a wall and struck a man sleeping in an adjacent apartment.

The man who was struck by the stray bullet said he woke up with a mysterious hole in his hand and assumed he’d cut himself on a mattress spring. He said he later found a bullet on the bed and his wife found a hole in the wall.

Hartling’s seven-year prison sentence was reduced by about two years once he was given credit for time served while awaiting trial.

Hartline was initially released on day parole in June of 2022, but a series of slip ups have seen him re-arrested multiple times. Parole Board of Canada officials decided to revoke his release in December, following his most recent arrest in September.

According to a written decision from the board, Hartling was exhibiting bizarre behaviour at his half-way house — attempting to access a locked nurse’s office, running up and down hallways and leaving through “off-limits” doors.

Hartling denied being under the influence of drugs in that case, but has previously admitted to using crystal meth and psilocybin while on parole, in addition to prescription cannabis.

Since his return to prison, according to the PBC decision, Hartling has “committed an unprovoked assault” against another inmate and exhibited more unusual behaviour.

“The board concludes that you will, by reoffending before the expiration of your sentence, present an undue risk to society,” the decision reads. “Therefore, the board revokes your day parole.”

Hartling is due to be released statutorily late in 2024.