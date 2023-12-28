Highway 5 reopened after deadly crash south of Barriere

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.

DriveBC reports the crash scene south of Barriere is now cleared and the highway reopened.

UPDATE: 10:07 a.m.

A second incident is causing traffic delays on Highway 5 north of Kamloops.

Following a fatal crash south of Barriere, a multi-vehicle collision in Rayleigh has the right lane of southbound traffic closed.

Emergency crews and traffic control are on site.

UPDATE: 9:03 a.m.

RCMP say a fatal collision continues to have Highway 5 closed north of Kamloops.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.



Police are on scene at the single-vehicle collision on the Yellowhead Highway south of Barriere.



Officers were called to the scene about 6 a.m., where a vehicle went into the ditch near the train tracks. Upon arrival, emergency responders located one person deceased.



"The victim is believed to have been the vehicle's sole occupant," says Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

"Municipal traffic and frontline officers remain on scene as part of the investigation. One southbound lane is currently closed."



The BC Coroners Service has been notified and will be conducting a concurrent investigation.



Anyone with information or dash camera footage that may be related is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-45297.

ORIGINAL: 7:45 a.m.

An incident has closed Highway 5 north of Kamloops.

DriveBC reports the highway is closed in both directions 11 kilometres south of Barriere.

No detour is available, and a scene assessment is in progress.

The nature of the incident and any injuries involved is not known at this time.