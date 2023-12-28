Four people dead following two fatal collisions Thursday on Highway 5 north of Kamloops

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 3:26 p.m.

Four people are dead following two separate collisions Thursday in a 25-kilometre stretch of Highway 5 north of Kamloops.

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash at about 6 a.m. near Rayleigh, police said, and three others died in a head-on crash near Louis Creek less than an hour later.

“Four fatalities within a 20, 25-kilometre stretch of the same highway,” said Barriere Mayor Ward Stamer. “Not good.”

The triple-fatality involved a Toyota Corolla and a Sprinter van. According to police, the Toyota was attempting to pass a semi when the crash took place. The three occupants of the Toyota were killed.

Stamer is calling on the province to increase CVSE and RCMP patrols in the area, and to upgrade the highway.

“They’ve spent $1.5 billion in the last 20 years on Highway 1 between Kamloops and the Alberta border, and how much have they spent on Highway 5? Peanuts,” he said.

“This doesn’t sound like it was a maintenance issue — it was driving too fast and a driver error issue. And, unfortunately, three people died.”

Stamer said he has seen noticeably less enforcement on Highway 5 in recent days.

“The only way we’re going to get people to drive to conditions is to have CVSE or police out,” he said.

“I don’t know what’s going on over the holidays, but I haven’t seen any CVSE out, and I’ve been on the highways. They’re probably depleted over the holidays just like everyone else, but unfortunately this is when we need the enforcement.”

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.

DriveBC reports the crash scene south of Barriere is now cleared and the highway reopened.

UPDATE: 10:07 a.m.

A second incident is causing traffic delays on Highway 5 north of Kamloops.

Following a fatal crash south of Barriere, a multi-vehicle collision in Rayleigh has the right lane of southbound traffic closed.

Emergency crews and traffic control are on site.

UPDATE: 9:03 a.m.

RCMP say a fatal collision continues to have Highway 5 closed north of Kamloops.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.



Police are on scene at the single-vehicle collision on the Yellowhead Highway south of Barriere.



Officers were called to the scene about 6 a.m., where a vehicle went into the ditch near the train tracks. Upon arrival, emergency responders located one person deceased.



"The victim is believed to have been the vehicle's sole occupant," says Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

"Municipal traffic and frontline officers remain on scene as part of the investigation. One southbound lane is currently closed."



The BC Coroners Service has been notified and will be conducting a concurrent investigation.



Anyone with information or dash camera footage that may be related is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-45297.

ORIGINAL: 7:45 a.m.

An incident has closed Highway 5 north of Kamloops.

DriveBC reports the highway is closed in both directions 11 kilometres south of Barriere.

No detour is available, and a scene assessment is in progress.

The nature of the incident and any injuries involved is not known at this time.