Kamloops area records five homicides in 2023, nearly double the average

Photo: Castanet Police taped off two homes on Valhalla Drive after a woman was shot on May 21.

The Kamloops area recorded five homicides in 2023, the deadliest year in the region for slayings since 2016.

Jo-Anne Donovan, Peter Daniel Casimir, Chaneill Satow, Jason Aran Martin and Mark Hoffman were reported by police to have been slain in 2023.

Donovan’s body was located on March 22, not far from her home off Westsyde Road in the Westmount area. She had been reported missing nine days earlier.

Casimir was identified by Mounties in early April as having been murdered, though it’s not clear whether investigators have located his body. His death has been linked to a bloody Ikea rug left outside the Barriere RCMP detachment, and is possibly connected to a lengthy police presence at a home on Seymour Street.

Satow died in hospital five days after she was shot at a property on Valhalla Drive in Brocklehurst on May 21.

Martin’s body was found on the side of Paul Lake Road on Aug. 1, police said. Investigators believe he was the victim of foul play.

Hoffman was discovered slain alongside his dead dog on Dec. 16 in the Inks Lake area. Police believe he was killed in the area, and investigators are looking to speak with anyone who had contact with him shortly before his death.

Over the last decade, Kamloops is averaging 2.7 murders per year. The last time the region recorded five slayings in a single year was in 2016.