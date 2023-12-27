Recently slain Kamloops women among victims honoured at Vancouver vigil

Photo: Vancouver Rape Relief

Two Kamloops woman slain in 2023 were among more than a dozen homicide victims honoured Wednesday at a vigil in Vancouver.

Vancouver Rape Relief and Women’s Shelter staged the vigil in downtown Vancouver, at which participants held signs with women’s names and ages, as well as the date of their death.

Among the 14 victims honoured were Jo-Anne Donovan and Chaneill Satow. Donovan’s body was discovered near her Westmount home in March, police have said, and Satow was shot to death in Brocklehurst in May.

No charges have been laid in either case.

“Jo-Anne and Chaneill deserve justice,” Hilla Kerner, spokeswoman for Vancouver Rape Relief, said in a news release.

“Their killers must be held accountable. Femicide is deadly male violence against women. It is a serious issue that must be exposed and highlighted as part of our efforts to stop it.”