City of Kamloops without municipal advisor after Fassbender moved out of role

The search is back on for a municipal advisor to help smooth over the rift between Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and the city’s eight councillors.

As quickly as Peter Fassbender, the former BC Liberal cabinet minister and multi-term mayor of Langley, was appointed by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, he has now been moved out of the role with no explanation so far from anyone at the ministry or the city.

Hamer-Jackson confirmed the move to Castanet Kamloops.

“The other day we were told,” he said.

“I don’t know what direction they’re taking or anything else. I’ll just wait for the ministry to see what they’re going to come up with.”

Fassbender’s appointment became public knowledge before Christmas. He told Castanet Kamloops he was coming into the role with an open mind and had already met with mayor and council.

Hamer-Jackson said he hasn’t been provided with any information as to why Fassbender is no longer the guy.

“No, just they’re taking a different direction,” he said. “I think whatever they’re going to do is good.”

City of Kamloops CAO David Trawin said he was told the city would receive word from the ministry on next steps in the coming weeks.

“I got a message from the province just before Christmas saying they were looking at going in a different direction," he said.

"Other than that, they didn’t tell me what that direction was. They said they’d get back to us in the new year and we’d go from there.”

Fassbender was appointed after Kamloops council voted unanimously in October to ask the province for a municipal advisor — a service offered by the ministry to municipalities looking to navigate challenges stemming from internal conflict.

The ministry said the advisor would work with mayor and council between December and April before putting together a final report with recommendations.

Castanet Kamloops is awaiting information from the ministry. Calls to Fassbender have not been answered.