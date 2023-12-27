227734
Kamloops  

Prize pack handed out to winner of 2023 Christmas in Kamloops contest

Christmas winner gets prize

Brendan Shaw Real Estate has doled out the prize package for this year’s Christmas in Kamloops contest.

Lucky winner Chelsea was presented Wednesday morning with $500 cash from Brendan Shaw Real Estate, a $500 sewing machine from Findlays Vacuum and Sewing, a $150 gift card from Fresh Street Market, a $120 Kami the Fish prize pack from the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce and a $100 gift basket from Safeway Kamloops.

