Court story of the year: Kamloops mayor sues city councillor for defamation

Photo: KTW file Kamloops Coun. Katie Neustaeter and Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson are involved in a legal battle that began in June when Hamer-Jackson filed a lawsuit against Neustaeter alleging defamation.

Castanet Kamloops is revisiting the top stories of a newsy year. Today, for the top court story of 2023, we look at the legal battle launched by Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson against Coun. Katie Neustaeter.

In June, many observers of Kamloops city hall were stunned when Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson filed a lawsuit alleging defamation on the part of Coun. Katie Neustaeter.

The lawsuit alleged statements made by Neustaeter earlier in the year, including a public statement she read aloud on behalf of councillors in the wake of a series of unilateral committee changes made by the mayor, have had damaging effects on Hamer-Jackson.

“The defendant has, knowingly, willfully and maliciously allowed and encouraged the public to speculate, and to draw inferences and conclusions, with respect to the specific nature of the misconduct that she alleged the plaintiff to have impacted on her and/or others,” the lawsuit reads.

The document claims Neustaeter also falsely accused Hamer-Jackson of having pursued interactions with her father Kevin Krueger, former Kamloops South-Thompson MLA, for political gain.

In July, Neustaeter filed a response in court in which she accused the mayor of violating the boundaries of several council members by repeatedly discussing family members and disclosing private information.

Neustaeter said Hamer-Jackson met with her and made “unsolicited personal comments” about Krueger, after which she asked the mayor to stop discussing her father. However, she said Hamer-Jackson continually brought up Krueger in the months following this conversation, despite her repeated requests that he stop.

She said at one point, the mayor said he “‘set up a meeting with your dad and I know a lot of stuff about your family.’”

Neustaeter alleges Hamer-Jackson talked with Krueger about staffing issues the mayor perceived were happening at city hall, asked him to secure Neustaeter’s help to have a staff member dismissed, and revealed information that originated from a closed council meeting.

In addition, Neustaeter said Hamer-Jackson has talked about other councillors’ family members, implying conflicts of interest.

The lawsuit is one of a number of examples of the rift between Hamer-Jackson and city council. The provincial government recently appointed a municipal advisor, former MLA and Langley mayor Peter Fassbender, to work with mayor and council, but news broke Wednesday that he had been turfed from that role.

No court dates are set and none of the allegations in Hamer-Jackson’s lawsuit or Neustaeter’s response have been proven. The last action on the file was in October, when the mayor hired a new lawyer.